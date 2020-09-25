PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On November 06, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2017 Nissan Rogue VIN KNMAT2MT5HP519317. NM license plate ALMR29. Last known registered owner is De Otis Wayne Allen of Ohkay Owingeh, NM. In the amount of $1176.44. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. September 25, October 2, 2020