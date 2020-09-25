PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On November 09, 2020 at 1:20 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 Lexus IS250 VIN JTHBK262X72053910. No license plate. Last known registered owner is
Loor-Jacho Alejandro Ivan of Lowry City, MO. In the amount of $1775.24. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. September 25, October 2, 2020