CAUSE NO. CV 2020 05459
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angelo Aaron Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelo Aaron Gallegos, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Angelo Aaron Gallegos to Joe Mark Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 21st day of October 2020, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joe Mark Gallegos
Joe Mark Gallegos
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020