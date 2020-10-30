CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2020 05737
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2020 05737
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gerardo Zubia Valdez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gerardo Zubia Valdez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Gerardo Zubia Valdez to Gerardo Charles Valdez and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gerardo Zubia Valdez
Gerardo Zubia Valdez
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020