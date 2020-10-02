No. CV 2020 05452
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05452
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Hezel Gonzalez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hezel Gonzalez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Hezel Gonzalez
Proposed Name
Ina Jean Hazel Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 19 day of November 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hezel Gonzalez
Hezel Gonzalez
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020