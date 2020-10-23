No. CV 2020 05527
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05527
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Paul Martin Valdez-Begay
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Martin Valdez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Paul Martin Valdez-Begay
Proposed Name
Paul Lawrence Valdez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of November 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Paul Martin Valdez-Begay
Paul Martin Valdez-Begay
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020