No. CV 2020 05607
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05607
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ALDERETE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ALDERETE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ALDERETE
Proposed Name CHRISTOPHER ANDREW ALDERETE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 12th day of November 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 616
*Please call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3334679#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/
Christopher Allen Alderete
HCS Pub. October 16, 23, 2020