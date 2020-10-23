No. CV 2020 05787
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05787
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Edward Vences Jaramillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Edward Vences Jaramillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Edward Vences Jaramillo
Proposed Name
LeRoy Gabriel Jaramillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 9th day of December 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
*Please call: 1 800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leroy G. Jaramillo
Edward Vences Jaramillo
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020