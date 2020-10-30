No. CV 2020 05796
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 05796
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KEILER EUGENE EVANS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Keiler Eugene Evans, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, state of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows: from Keiler Eugene Evans, to Kyler Aidyn Tharp. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 3rd day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Keiler Eugene Evans
Keiler Eugene Evans
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020