No. D-1329-CV-2020-1512
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF Sandoval
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-CV-2020-1512
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR
NAME CHANGE FOR
Juaquin Lorenzo Romero-Unale
Jayden Rebecca Unale-Romero
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner(s), will apply to the Honorable Christopher G. Perez, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 9:00 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2020 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME
from Juaquin Lorenzo Romero-Unale
to
Juaquin Lorenzo Unale
Jayden Rebecca Unale-Romero to
Jayden Rebecca Unale.
Further, if this Notice includes a child under the age of 14 years, and both parents/guardians DID NOT sign the Petition for Name Change, service of the Petition for Name Change upon the non-signing parent/guardian was completed on 9/25/20 (date) and no response was filed.
AUDREY GARCIA, District Court Clerk
By: /s/ Audrey Garcia, Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Antoinette Romero for Juaquin Lorenzo Romero-Unale
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020