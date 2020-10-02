No. D-202-CV-2020-05419
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-05419
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Donald Rae Armstrong
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Rae Armstrong, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Donald Rae Armstrong
Proposed Name Abigail Emma-Gabi Reese
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5 day of November 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am.
Hearing will be telephonic.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Donald Rae Armstrong (original signature on file)
Donald Rae Armstrong
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020