No. D-202-CV 2020 05454
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JaDen Magic Tressa Diamond
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JaDen Magic Tressa Diamond, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JaDen Magic Tressa Diamond
Proposed Name JaDen Magic Diamond Parrino
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 3rd day of November 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ JaDen Magic Tressa Diamond
JaDen Magic Tressa Diamond
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020