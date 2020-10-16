No. D-202-CV 2020 05558
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 05558
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dalila Duran-Morales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dalila Duran-Morales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Dalila Duran-Morales
Proposed Name Dalila Duran
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of NOV 02 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dalila Duran-Morales
Dalila Duran-Morales
HCS Pub. October 16, 23, 2020