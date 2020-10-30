No. D-202-CV 2020 05635
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 05635
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Erin Angelyn Porter
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erin Angelyn Porter, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Erin Angelyn Porter
Proposed Name Erin Amory Rowene Beck
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of November 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erin Angelyn Porter
Erin Angelyn Porter
HCS Pub. October 30, November 6, 2020