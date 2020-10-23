No. D-202-CV 2020 05813
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 05813
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Edith Rosalita Quintana
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Edith Rosalita Quintana, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Edith Rosalita Quintana
Proposed Name
Rosalita Edith Quintana
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of December 2020, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Edith Rosalita Quintana
Edith Rosalita Quintana
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020