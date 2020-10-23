Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of November, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit H02 Montano, Manuel 5305 Ancho Ct NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Rug, baby car seats, heaters, boxes, bins, solar panels, stroller, mop bucket, file cabinet, washer and dryer bedding.
Unit G18 HERRERA, FELICIA 607 59TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Gym equipment, Bins, Boxes, TV, Household Goods.
Unit Q33 Aranda, Hector 2428 Matthew Albuquerque, NM 87104 kitchen mat, shelving cabinets, yard tools, tiki torches, suitcases, gas can.
Unit G29 Lozano, Sophia 2711 Floral Road NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 dishwasher, furniture, gas stove fish tank, shelve
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020