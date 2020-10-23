Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of November, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 158 Shealey, Richard 910 west van buren #100-244 Chicago, IL 60607 Weight Bench, Bags, Boxes, Small desk
Unit 46 Hamby (46), Linda PO Box 1368 Bernalillo, NM 87004 Swamp cooler,table,boxs,suit cases,bins,clothes,bags,misc furniture, deco
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020