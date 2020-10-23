Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111 on Thursday the 12th day of November, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 17010 Harmon, Nicole M. 3109 Vermont St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110: Misc Furniture, Bikes, Boxes, Bins.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020