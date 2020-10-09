PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On November 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2016 Hyundai Veloster VIN KMHTC6AD9GU292920. NM license plate ASJS40. Last known registered owner is Nina Adrianna Luna of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1458.96. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. October 9, 16, 2020