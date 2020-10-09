PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2004 Wells Cargo enclosed trailer VIN 1WC200G2847009930. N0 license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. Interested parties are Gilbert Eaves and Robin Eaves of Milan, NM. In the amount of $3715.53. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Sandia Trailer Sales and Service 1435 Rout 66 Edgewood, NM 87015 (505) 281-9860
HCS Pub. October 9, 16, 2020