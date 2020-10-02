Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. October 20, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase. Social Distancing and Mask Required.
5×10 UNIT (A025) April Gonzales, 7809 Desert Springs Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Stroller, Table and Chairs, Toys, Furniture, Boxes
5×10 UNIT (A057) Sandra L Othole, 6096 Avalon Rd NW, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Furniture, Boxes, bags.
10×15 UNIT: (C520) Julie B Bangert, 10306 Cornelia Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Furniture, Table
10×10 UNIT (D338) Fred Hubert, 10904 Denton Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Construction Supplies, tools, Boxes
10×10 UNIT (G360) Gabriella Salgado, 9312 Jetty Ct. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Boxes, Bags
10×10 UNIT (D429) Donna Louise Castillo, 4709 West Glen Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Bags, Boxes, Furniture
10×25 UNIT (F446/546) Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. Shelves, Entertainment Unit, Furniture, Boxes.
10×20 UNIT (F460/560) Israel Ruiz, 1019 72nd pl NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.Furniture, Shelves, Chairs, Bags, Boxes, Bins
10×10 UNIT (E146) Itzel Vicente-Ortega 1700 Market Street NW Apt 1804, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Household Knick Nacks, Boxes, Bags,
10×10 UNIT (G242) Valerie M Chavez, 308 Dee Ann Ave, Gallup, NM 87301. Bags, Boxes, Bins
10×20 UNIT (G270) Elbert Johnson, 4609 Red Star Drive, Gulf Port, MS 39501. 1970s Car
HCS Pub. October 2, 9, 2020