Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. November 10, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase. Social Distancing and Mask Required.
5×10 UNIT (A025) April Gonzales, 7809 Desert Springs Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Stroller, Table and Chairs, Toys, Furniture, Boxes
5×10 UNIT (A057) Sandra L Othole, 6096 Avalon Rd NW, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Furniture, Boxes, bags.
5×10 UNIT (A086) Naomi Zubia, 1221 Los Padillas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Boxes, Bins, Household, Clothes
10×10 UNIT (D338) Fred Hubert, 10904 Denton Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Construction Supplies, tools, Boxes
10×10 UNIT (C424) Dava Jojola & Matthew Apodaca, 9732 Westbound Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Hutch, Boxes,
10×10 UNIT (D429) Donna Louise Castillo, 4709 West Glen Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Bags, Boxes, Furniture
10×25 UNIT (F446/546) Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. Shelves, Entertainment Unit, Furniture, Boxes.
10×20 UNIT (F460/560) Israel Ruiz, 1019 72nd pl NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Shelves, Chairs, Bags, Boxes, Bins
10×10 UNIT (E153) Patricia Apodaca & Desiree Apodaca, 1712 Desert Breeze SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Dryer, Couches, Shelves, Boxes.
HCS Pub. October 23, 30, 2020