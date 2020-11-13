Cause No. D-202-CV-2020-5869
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Cause No. D-202-CV-2020-5869
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JAVIER IVAN PEREZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Javier Ivan Perez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Javier Ivan Perez to Xavier Ivan Perez and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of December 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Javier Ivan Perez
Javier Ivan Perez
Petitioner, Pro Se.
HCS Pub. November 13, 20, 2020