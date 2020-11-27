No. CV 2020 04883
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04883
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Socorro Villanueva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Socorro Villanueva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Socorro Villanueva
Proposed Name
Sue Socorro Villanueva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 16 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:25 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Socorro Villanueva
Maria Socorro Villanueva
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2020