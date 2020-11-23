No. D-202-CV-2020 06101
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06101
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jeremy Anthony Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeremy Anthony Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jeremy Anthony Roybal
Proposed Name
Jaylyn Amabella Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2020, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*See attached for instructions.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeremy Anthony Roybal
Jeremy Anthony Roybal
HCS Pub. November 13, 20, 2020