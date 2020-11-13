No. D-202-CV 2020 06136
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 06136
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alison Whittney Stout
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alison Whittney Stout, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alison Whittney Stout
Proposed Name Alison Whittney Stout Manzanaŕes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of DEC 01 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alison Whittney Stout
Alison Whittney Stout
HCS Pub. November 13, 20, 2020