No. D-202-CV-2020-06188
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF JORDYN LYNN WHISENANT PREUT
FOR THE CHANGE OF NAME OF ASHA MALIA PREUT
TELEPHONIC NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jordyn Lynn Whisenant Preut, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:
Current Name: Asha Malia Preut
Proposed Name:
Asha Malia Preut Whisenant
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 16th day of December, 2020 at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**PLEASE CALL
1-800-747-5150 –
ACCESS CODE 3334679**
Respectfully submitted,
Armstrong, Roth, Whitley, Johnstone LLC
/s/ Meredith A. Johnstone
Meredith A. Johnstone, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner/Minor Child
2632 Mesilla St. NE, Suite 5
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
HCS Pub. November 13, 20, 2020