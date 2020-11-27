No. D-202-CV-2020 06307
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06307
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kionna Makayla Nija Dilworth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kionna Makayla Nija Dilworth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kionna Makayla Nija Dilworth
Proposed Name
Kionna-MaKayla Nija Jordan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 16th day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kionna Dilworth
Kionna Dilworth
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2020