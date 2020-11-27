PROBATE NO. 20200648
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE NO. 20200648
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
FRED J. WYMER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located as the following address: One Civic Plaza NW, 6th Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: August 27, 2020.
/s/ Paul Michael Wymer
PAUL MICHAEL WYMER, personal
representative of the estate of FRED J. WYMER
325 Branding Iron Rd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
THE S. S. DAVIS LAW FIRM, P.C.
2201San Pedro NE, Bldg. 3, Suite 105
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505)998-3336
By: /s/ S. Scott Davis
S. SCOTT DAVIS
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 11, 2020