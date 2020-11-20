Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×15 Unit (# 210) – Angel Padilla, 8205 Camino Paisano, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Furniture, Clothing, Bedding, Mattress, Misc.
10×5 Unit (#234) – Reggie Devon Clark, 5328 Montgomery BLVD NE, APT 5309, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Unit appears to contain Toys, Kids Bike, Kids Bedframe, Mattresses, Space Heater, Vacuum Cleaner, Childrens Clothing. Misc.
10×10 Unit (# 533) – Robert Earl Schumaker, 8205 Mandarin PL NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Unit appears to contain Couches, Mattresses, Lamps, Misc.
10×10 Unit (#208) – Saul Alvarez, 597 White Cloud Loop, Albuquerque, NM 87004. Unit appears to contain Chair, Wine Cooler, Misc.
10×10 Unit (# 123) – No Lien Unit, Manager Special. Unit contains Furniture, Couch, Dining Chairs, Mattress, Coffee Tables, Entertainment Stand, Misc. Boxes.
The auction will be available at www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020