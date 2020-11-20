PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Carmel 5604 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque NM 87113 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/23/2020 8 am, ending 11/30/2020 5pm
AUCTION: Unit A13:Aziz Ellison 6101 Osuna RD. NE #30 Albuquerque NM 87109: furniture, boxes, luggage
AUCTION: Unit A10: Jim Sahd, Unknown address.: books, boxes, furniture, luggage, pool cues
AUCTION: Unit B13: John Dacamara: 926 Pueblo Solano RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87107: furniture, boxes, weight set
AUCTION: Unit C31: Lisa O’Neil:1924 7th St NW, Albuquerque NM 87102: furniture, totes
AUCTION: Unit C37: Ridger Saldivar: 8816 Dessert Fox Way NE Albuquerque, NM 87122: bokes, work bench, totes, furniture
AUCTION: Unit C40: Ralph Martinez: 6013 Alamagondo NW, Albuquerque NM 87120: boxes, wooden boxes, totes
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020