PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87112
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/23/2020 8 am, ending 11/30/2020 5pm
AUCTION: Unit 67e:Ruth Ecker, 10916 Juan Tabo Place NE, Albuquerque NM 87111: boxes
AUCTION: Unit 28n: Rose Destea, 6139 Cuesta Pl, Albuquerque Nm 87120. Boxes clothing
AUCTION: Unit 237: Krystopher Gonzales: 11122 Claremont NE, 4017 Montgomery Blvd apt J01 Albuquerque, NM 87112: furniture, boxes, clothing
AUCTION: Unit 73w: Nick Gonzales:89 California Pine NE, Rio Rancho NM 87124: furniture
AUCTION: Unit 75e: Josh Kings: 14001 Mel Smith Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87123: boxes, stuffed animals
AUCTION: Unit 69w: Michael Sullivan: 4200 Spanish Bit St NE, Albuquerque NM 87111: guitar, furniture, boxes
AUCTION: Unit T30: Diane Coca: 365 Hodosco Rd , El Prado NM 87529: boxes, stroller, children’s items
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020