PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On January 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2020 Baodiao 9 Lines MC VIN L2BB9NCC3LB105037. No license plate Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $2096.08. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. November 6, 13, 2020