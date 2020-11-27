PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On January 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2014 Victory High-Ball MC Vin 5VPWB36N6E3031267. CO license plate QSC853. Last known registered owner is Chad Phillips of Litchfield, AZ. In the amount of $2244.68. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2020