Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday November 30th, 2020 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-68 Burrows, Courtney 557 Tramway NE #17 ABQ NM 87123. TV, Furn., Tools, Boxes, Misc. $ 413.90
D-89 Roach, Solomon 13110 Constitution Ave NE #707 ABQ NM 87112. TV, Bicycle, Lamp, Lots of Misc. $ 581.90
D-105 Managers Unit : Barbone, Johnny Cee 2001 Candelaria NE # 116 ABQ NM 87107 $ 671.90 Burks, James Jr. 2132 Madeira Dr NE ABQ NM 87110. $ 633.60 Robillard, Robb 2522 Morningside NE ABQ NM 87110. $ 580.90 Simpson, Stacey ℅ Bob Tinley PO Box 4040 ABQ NM 87196. $ 882.90. Art work, Bar stools, Room divider, Furn., Boxes, Misc.
H-201 New, Santana 1729 Girard SE Apt. A ABQ NM 87106. Furn., Speakers, Lots of misc. $ 529.90
I-239 Ulivarri, Kenny 11100 Gibson Blvd SE C-45 ABQ NM 87123. Refrig., File cabinets w/ tools, Flooring. $ 463.20
J-315 Burke, Rosemarie 1024 Alvarado SE Apt 5 ABQ NM 87108. Misc. $ 467.70
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez, mgr
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020