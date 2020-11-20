Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] ABQ North Storage, 5124 2nd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien.
Unit G46, Jena M. Greer, 612 Copper Ave. NE Albuquerque NM 87102. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at www.Lockerfox.com on December 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following unit will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility. Contents: Mirrors, Chairs, Furniture, Art work, paintings, easel & misc.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020