D-202-CV-2020-05688
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-202-CV-2020-05688
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BESSIE ASHLEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bessie Ashley, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Bessie Ashley
Proposed Name Arlene Ashley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 06 2021, at the hour of 1:45 PM, by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using the access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bessie Ashley
Bessie Ashley
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020