No. 2020 0907
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
No. 2020 0907
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LINDA J. DUNHAM, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ERIC PAUL MORRIS has been appointed personal representative of the estate of decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claim must be presented either to the attorney for the Estate, Lisa Y. Wynn, whose address is 8208 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite C, Albuquerque, NM 87113, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at 1 Civic Plaza NW, # 6, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: December 3, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
MORRIS HALL, PLLC
/s/ Lisa Y. Wynn
Lisa Y. Wynn, SBN 152097
Attorney for Personal Representative
8208 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite C
Albuquerque, NM 87113
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 18, 2020