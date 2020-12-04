No. CV 2020 05860
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2020 05860
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mabel Diane Delgado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mabel Diane Delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mabel Diane Delgado
Proposed Name
Mabel Diane Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of DEC 28 2020, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mabel Delgado
Mabel Diane Delgado
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020