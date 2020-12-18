No. CV-2020-06034
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2020-06034
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer Marie Risley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Marie Risley, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jennifer Marie Risley
Proposed Name Jennifer Marie Stalnaker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 6 2021, at the hour of 2:00 PM.
By calling 1-800-747-5150 and using the access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennifer Risley
Jennifer Risley
HCS Pub. December 18, 25, 2020