No. CV 2020 06618
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 06618
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ISAIAH SAMUEL GARCIA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ISAIAH SAMUEL GARCIA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ISAIAH SAMUEL GARCIA
Proposed Name
SHAYDE JASPER STONE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610
*Please call: 1 800-747-5150-ACCESS CODE 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isaiah Garcia
ISAIAH SAMUEL GARCIA
HCS Pub. December 11, 18, 2020