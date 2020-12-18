No. D-202-CV-2020-05055
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
OF MONTY JASON CLARK
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME FOR ADULT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Monty Jason Clark, a resident of the City of Albuquerque County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change name for Adult in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Monty Jason Clark to Monty Jason Coonrod and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A Allison, District Judge, on January 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Please call 1-800-747-5150-Access Code 3334679**
Respectfully submitted:
/s/ Joe Allred
JOE ALLRED
Attorney for the Petitioner
107 Bryn Mawr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 247-0841
Filed on behalf of Petitioner,
Monty Jason Clark
2901 Cutler Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 331-3241
HCS Pub. December 18, 25, 2020