No. D-202-CV 2020 06422
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 06422
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angel Jesus Salas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angel Jesus Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Angel Jesus Salas
Proposed Name
Angel Atticus Morningstar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 5th day of January 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angel Jesus Salas
Angel Jesus Salas
HCS Pub. December 11, 18, 2020