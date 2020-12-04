No. D-202-CV 2020 06565
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 06565
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
AROBOYI VERONICA IMOISI
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that AROBOYI VERONICA IMOISI, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
AROBOYI VERONICA IMOISI
Proposed Name AROBOYI VERONICA RHODES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 30th day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aroboyi Veronica Imoisi
AROBOYI VERONICA IMOISI
HCS Pub. December 4, 11, 2020