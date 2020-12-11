Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111, on Monday the 28th day of December, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 40011 Gallegos, Tenille, 10401 Toltec Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111: Misc dining, living and bedroom furniture, toys, flat screen TV, wall decor.
Unit 60031 Lonjose, Kaila 1225 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt D Albuquerque, NM 87112: Bags, bins, clothing, household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 11, 18, 2020