Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of January, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit B29 Robberts, Chris 8223 Fourth Street Albuquerque, NM 87114 suitcases, furniture, wood, Unit B09 Moya, Robert 4209 Western Dallas, TX 75211-0000 moving blankets, TV, shoes, broken coffee table, Unit G01 Quigg, Wesley 4023 Montgomery BLVD NE APT H12 Albuquerque, NM 87109 boxes, household goods, furniture, clothing, electronics, Unit F27 Harris, Kelly 6501 San Antonio Dr. NE #1402 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Boxes, bicycle, electronics, furniture, household goods, books, totes, clothing, Unit D25 Garley Jr, Herman George 9200 London Ave SW Albquerque, NM 87121 totes, garbage bags, tools, tool bag, storage rack, luggage, clothing, Unit D03 Ganadonegro, Deloras 3958 Montgomery BLV NE APT 178 Albuquerque, NM 87109 stereo, boxes, mattress, bins, toys, speaker, household goods, clothing, garbage bags The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 25, 2020, January 1, 2021