Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of January, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A177 Macias, Versavela 321 timber rd Bernalillo, nm 87004 Frezzer, projection tv, boxs, dresser, furniture, bags tools, chairs, matresss, ice chest, table, window ac unit, vacuums, kitchen table, fan, lawn mower, igloo coolers, lawn tools, bike, step laddar, jack, tool box, printer, rims, fishing pools, couch and love seat,
Unit A227 Perez-Grose, Hermelinda N. 266 Lucas Lane Apt K Bernalillo, NM 87004 Clothes, printer, wall decor, moving blankets, back packs, bird cage, adult diapers
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 25, 2020 January 1, 2021