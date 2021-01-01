No. CV 2020 06909
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 06909
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BERT AND BARBARA GONZALES
Bert Gonzales Barbara Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Gabriyelle Arlene Pittman Gonzales
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bert Gonzales & Barbara Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Gabriyelle Arlene Pittman Gonzales
Proposed Name
Gabriyelle Arlene Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of February 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 602
Call #1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bert Gonzales & Barbara Gonzales Barbara Gonzales
Bert Gonzales
HCS Pub. January 1, 8, 2020