No. CV 2020 06981
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kasey Elizabeth Winters
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TELEPHONIC
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kasey Elizabeth Winters, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kasey Elizabeth Winters
Proposed Name Kasey Elizabeth Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 10th day of February 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtrm 602
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3334679#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kasey Winters
