STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 07022
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nancy Kay Wortman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Kay Wortman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nancy Kay Wortman
Proposed Name
Nancy Kay HaQQ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of February 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nancy Kay HaQQ
Nancy Kay HaQQ
HCS Pub. January 8, 15, 2021